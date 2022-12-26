Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 18.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 15.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

