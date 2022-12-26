Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,689 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,654. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $193.28. The company has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

