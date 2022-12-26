The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

