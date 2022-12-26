The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $144.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,643. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.