The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.09) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.24) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.86) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.45) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.98) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,108.67 ($49.91).

Diageo Price Performance

DGE opened at GBX 3,647.50 ($44.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,605.36. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,685.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,709.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

About Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($45.36) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,069.83). Over the last three months, insiders bought 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

