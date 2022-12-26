The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. ODP makes up 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ODP by 67.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,572 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ODP by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ODP in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ODP by 260.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 71,255 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ODP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ODP Price Performance

ODP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,117. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.



