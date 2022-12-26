The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned 0.07% of York Water worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in York Water by 1,571.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,338,000 after buying an additional 589,213 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in York Water by 652.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in York Water by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in York Water by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Trading Up 0.8 %

York Water stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,217. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.54.

York Water Increases Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.2027 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YORW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on York Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Featured Articles

