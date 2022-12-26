The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of York Water worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in York Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 27.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of York Water by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in York Water by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YORW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

York Water Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of York Water stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.50. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $649.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.54.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. York Water had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

York Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.2027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

