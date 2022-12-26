TiraVerse Price Reaches $0.0000 (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. TiraVerse has a total market capitalization of $898,947.17 and $0.62 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TiraVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TiraVerse has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TiraVerse Token Profile

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TiraVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000899 USD and is down -10.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TiraVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

