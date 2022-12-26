Toncoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.56 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00014076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.10 billion and approximately $54.56 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.4429213 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $60,873,749.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

