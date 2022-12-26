Torah Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42.19 Million (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for approximately $6.35 or 0.00037728 BTC on exchanges. Torah Network has a market cap of $42.19 million and $33,252.48 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Torah Network has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.14 or 0.05078881 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00497967 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.84 or 0.29505048 BTC.

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.4864896 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $73,347.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

