TrueUSD Achieves Market Cap of $752.78 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $752.78 million and $25.36 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $868.11 or 0.05153480 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00498036 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.79 or 0.29508877 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 752,788,589 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.