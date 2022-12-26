UBS Group Reiterates $215.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.84.

FedEx stock opened at $175.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.88. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

