Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 469,974 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP opened at $209.91 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

