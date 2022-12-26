United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $355.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $373.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.73.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

