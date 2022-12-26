Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on URBN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.4 %

URBN stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.