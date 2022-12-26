W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.2 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.75. 22,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,459. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

