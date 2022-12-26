Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.77 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

