Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 53,822 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up 4.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.32% of TE Connectivity worth $114,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TEL opened at $113.95 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

