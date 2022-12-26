Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $167.26 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average is $161.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

