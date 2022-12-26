Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 275 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 245,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 267,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

