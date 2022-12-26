Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 637 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $833.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $820.19 and its 200-day moving average is $733.65. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

