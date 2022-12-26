Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,385 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Avery Dennison by 118.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Avery Dennison by 56.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $181.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

