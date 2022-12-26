Waverton Investment Management Ltd Takes $6.57 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,589 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 51,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,696.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $155.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

