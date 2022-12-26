Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 11,221 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 70.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 1.9 %

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

NYSE VLRS opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

