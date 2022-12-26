West Branch Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.77. 266,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,446. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.