West Branch Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,318 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 98,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,965. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

