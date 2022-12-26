West Branch Capital LLC Sells 343 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,140,404. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

