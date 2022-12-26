Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,360 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

NYSE:FND traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $132.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

