Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $30.45 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 2.7% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

ADI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.84. The company had a trading volume of 72,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

