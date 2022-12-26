Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of EOG traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.61. The company had a trading volume of 53,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

