Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.9% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

NYSE EW traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 93,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,162. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.65.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

