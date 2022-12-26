Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE WOLF opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.39. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

