Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.02 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $50.02 million and $84,264.87 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,071,577,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,715,388,063 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,071,536,300 with 1,715,346,651 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02921309 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $50,317.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

