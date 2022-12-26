XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Performance

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in XBiotech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in XBiotech in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

