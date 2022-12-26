Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.43. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

