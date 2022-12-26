Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on January 20th

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.55. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,895,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,681,000 after acquiring an additional 96,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after purchasing an additional 512,902 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

