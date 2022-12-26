XRP (XRP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $613.94 Million

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XRP has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion and approximately $613.94 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007735 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $873.36 or 0.05185256 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00497612 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,184,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,500,506 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
