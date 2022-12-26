ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up approximately 11.9% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZIM. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. 88,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 67.39%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

