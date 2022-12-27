Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $69.21 million and $796,963.11 worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037410 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00039397 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00227560 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12202569 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $893,283.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars.

