Arweave Hits Market Capitalization of $216.86 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $216.86 million and $12.00 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $6.49 or 0.00039001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,650.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00610077 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00250847 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
