Augur (REP) Price Reaches $4.58 on Major Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00027479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $50.39 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Augur Token Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
