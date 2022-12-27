Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $11.43 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $11.43 or 0.00068611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $133.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00054308 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008043 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023357 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
