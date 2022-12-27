Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $11.43 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $11.43 or 0.00068611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $133.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00054308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008043 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004126 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

