Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $132.41 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and $1.78 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.17 or 0.07254190 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00031036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00069661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008131 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023116 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

