Beldex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $132.41 million and $1.75 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.85 or 0.07191595 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00030711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008012 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023431 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

