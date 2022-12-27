Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $220.24 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $12.58 or 0.00075248 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $220.24 million and $1.66 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00231731 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

