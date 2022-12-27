BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 3rd

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZWH traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.15. 24,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.22. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a one year low of C$19.75 and a one year high of C$23.90.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.