Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Casper has a market cap of $303.46 million and $3.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,387,612,308 coins and its circulating supply is 10,613,352,800 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,385,510,360 with 10,611,393,767 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0287202 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,420,498.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

