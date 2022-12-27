CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0763 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $61.45 million and $5.57 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037400 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00227762 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07789604 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,132,984.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

