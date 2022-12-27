Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Clover Finance (CLV) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $53.80 million and approximately $120,291.15 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

